Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $17,467,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

