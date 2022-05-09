Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.31

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

