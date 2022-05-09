Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.30

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 5313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,655 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

