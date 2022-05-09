Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.23

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $346,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

