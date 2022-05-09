LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LFST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 1,091,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,713. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

