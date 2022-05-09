Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LLNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 1,985,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

