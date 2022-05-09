Loews (NYSE:L) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE:L traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 825,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

