Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.16 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $2.80 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.