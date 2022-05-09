Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE MX traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 529,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,564. The firm has a market cap of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

