Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
NYSE MX traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 529,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,564. The firm has a market cap of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.