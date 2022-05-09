Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 236879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

