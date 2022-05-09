Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $13.83. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 40,688 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $11,858,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

