Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 459666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

