Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,408.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.