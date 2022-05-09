Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 12,175,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

