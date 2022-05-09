Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.79

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.79 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 14719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

