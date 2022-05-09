Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.25).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

LON:MARS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 64.65 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,861. The stock has a market cap of £409.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.90. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.20 ($1.24).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

