Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

