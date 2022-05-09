Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Home Depot accounts for about 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.03. 5,185,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

