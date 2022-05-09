Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

