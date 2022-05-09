Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.