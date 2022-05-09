Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $120,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 257.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chemours were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at $15,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,704.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 519,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315 in the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.