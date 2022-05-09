Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 151 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $253.93 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

