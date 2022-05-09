Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 232 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after buying an additional 72,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

