Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 250 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 55,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

