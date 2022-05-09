Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 378 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,612,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC opened at $53.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

