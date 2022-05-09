Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

