Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,930 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $7.39. 4,716,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.