Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 984,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,730. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

