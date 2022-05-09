Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $178,000 Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 389,829 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,040 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000.

BATS DIVO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 397,705 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

