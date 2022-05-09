Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.27. 43,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,231. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.28 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.10 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

