Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.86 on Monday, reaching $439.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

