Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,184. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

