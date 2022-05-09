Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 206 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $13.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.59. 202,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,839. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $446.37 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

