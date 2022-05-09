Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

