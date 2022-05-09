Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.37. 151,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,224. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

