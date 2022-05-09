Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.04. 68,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,341. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

