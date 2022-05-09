MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.88

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.
MassRoots Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.