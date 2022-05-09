Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

NYSE:MA traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.46. The company had a trading volume of 192,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.83. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

