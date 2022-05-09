Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 489.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $19.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

