Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

MA stock traded down $19.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

