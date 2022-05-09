Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

MAXR stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.84. 898,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.