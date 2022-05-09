MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($231.58) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

