MetaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $326,312.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,416,422,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,467,782 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

