Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.12 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $11,680.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,139,373 coins and its circulating supply is 80,139,275 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

