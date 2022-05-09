MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.56

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 229464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.