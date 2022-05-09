Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

MCHP traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

