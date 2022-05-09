MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.32

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 1719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

