Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $718.94 million and approximately $49.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 494,627,853 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

