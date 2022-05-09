Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.98.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.59. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.57.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

