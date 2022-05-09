Mirrored Amazon Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $415,472.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $2,537.28 or 0.07697519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,153 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

